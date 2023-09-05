A pair of the WNBA's best players will be going head to head when DeWanna Bonner (17.7 points per game, 13th in league) and the Connecticut Sun (25-12) welcome in Nneka Ogwumike (19.1, sixth) and the Los Angeles Sparks (16-21) on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Twitter and NBCS-BOS.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Sparks matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sun vs. Sparks Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Twitter and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
  • Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Sparks Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-7.5) 156.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-7.5) 156.5 -325 +230 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Sun vs. Sparks Betting Trends

  • The Sun are 19-17-0 ATS this season.
  • The Sparks are 19-13-0 ATS this year.
  • Connecticut has covered the spread four times this season (4-9 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
  • Los Angeles has been an underdog by 7.5 points or more seven times this year, and covered the spread in four of those contests.
  • Sun games have hit the over 20 out of 36 times this season.
  • So far this season, 14 out of the Sparks' 37 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.