A pair of the WNBA's best players will be going head to head when DeWanna Bonner (17.7 points per game, 13th in league) and the Connecticut Sun (25-12) welcome in Nneka Ogwumike (19.1, sixth) and the Los Angeles Sparks (16-21) on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Twitter and NBCS-BOS.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Sparks matchup in this article.

Sun vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter and NBCS-BOS

Twitter and NBCS-BOS Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Sun are 19-17-0 ATS this season.

The Sparks are 19-13-0 ATS this year.

Connecticut has covered the spread four times this season (4-9 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Los Angeles has been an underdog by 7.5 points or more seven times this year, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Sun games have hit the over 20 out of 36 times this season.

So far this season, 14 out of the Sparks' 37 games with an over/under have hit the over.

