Two of the WNBA's top players will be on show when DeWanna Bonner (17.7 points per game, 13th in league) and the Connecticut Sun (25-12) welcome in Nneka Ogwumike (19.1, sixth) and the Los Angeles Sparks (15-21) on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Twitter and NBCS-BOS.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Sun vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: Twitter and NBCS-BOS

Sun vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 86 Sparks 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-11.5)

Connecticut (-11.5) Computer Predicted Total: 161.5

Sun vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut is 19-17-0 against the spread this season.

Out of 36 Connecticut's games so far this season, 20 have hit the over.

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun are averaging 82.4 points per game this season (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really thrived on defense, allowing just 79 points per contest (best).

This year, Connecticut is averaging 33.5 boards per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) and giving up 34.2 rebounds per contest (fifth-ranked).

When it comes to turnovers, it's been a dominant stretch for the Sun, who are committing 12.3 turnovers per game (second-best in WNBA) and forcing 14.8 turnovers per contest (second-best).

The Sun are sinking 7.2 three-pointers per game this season (sixth-ranked in WNBA), and they sport a 36.1% three-point percentage (third-best).

In terms of defending three-pointers, everything is clicking for the Sun, who are allowing 6.6 treys per game (best in WNBA) and a 31.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc (best).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Connecticut has taken 70.6% two-pointers (accounting for 76.1% of the team's baskets) and 29.4% three-pointers (23.9%).

