The injury report for the Connecticut Sun (25-12) ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Sparks (16-21) currently includes two players. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, September 5 from Mohegan Sun Arena.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Sun suffered an 89-58 loss to the Liberty.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4 Bernadett Hatar Out Return To Play Protocols 2.0 1.5 0.2

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Brown Out For Season Illness 12.4 2.1 2.4 Chiney Ogwumike Out Foot 8.4 4.3 1.3 Nia Clouden Out Knee 1.6 0.4 1.8 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Sun vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter and NBCS-BOS

Twitter and NBCS-BOS Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas is tops on her team in both rebounds (9.8) and assists (7.9) per contest, and also posts 15.6 points. At the other end, she delivers 1.8 steals (third in the league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner leads the Sun with 17.7 points per contest and 2.1 assists, while also averaging 5.6 rebounds.

Tiffany Hayes posts 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively, she averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Natisha Hiedeman posts 8.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end, she averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Rebecca Allen averages 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

