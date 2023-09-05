A pair of the WNBA's best players will be on show when DeWanna Bonner (17.7 points per game, 13th in league) and the Connecticut Sun (25-12) welcome in Nneka Ogwumike (19.1, sixth) and the Los Angeles Sparks (16-21) on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Twitter, NBCS-BOS, and Spectrum Sports.

Sun vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena

Key Stats for Sun vs. Sparks

The 82.4 points per game Connecticut puts up are just 2.8 more points than Los Angeles allows (79.6).

This season, Connecticut has a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% lower than the 45.3% of shots Los Angeles' opponents have knocked down.

In games the Sun shoot better than 45.3% from the field, they are 14-2 overall.

Connecticut is knocking down 36.1% of its three-point shots this season, 4.9% higher than the 31.2% Los Angeles allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Sun have a 15-7 record when the team connects on more than 31.2% of their three-point attempts.

Connecticut and Los Angeles rebound at nearly the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 1.9 more rebounds per game.

Sun Recent Performance

The Sun have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 78.3 points per game in their last 10 contests, 4.1 points fewer than the 82.4 they've scored this season.

Connecticut's defense has been more porous as of late, as the team has allowed 80.8 points per game over its past 10 compared to the 79.0 points per game its opponents average this season.

During their past 10 outings, the Sun are making 0.5 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (7.7 compared to 7.2 season-long), while also shooting a higher percentage from beyond the arc in that span (38.1% compared to 36.1% season-long).

Sun Injuries