Wednesday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (84-55) versus the Boston Red Sox (72-67) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:40 PM on September 6.

The probable pitchers are Tyler Glasnow (7-5) for the Rays and Nick Pivetta (9-7) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Red Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Red Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Boston and its opponents are 8-1-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Red Sox games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 36, or 51.4%, of the 70 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Boston has a win-loss record of 4-3 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Boston is No. 7 in MLB, scoring five runs per game (696 total runs).

The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors this season.

Red Sox Schedule