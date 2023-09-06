Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to get to Nick Pivetta when he takes the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 166 home runs.

Boston is sixth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .264 team batting average.

Boston has scored 696 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .330.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

Boston strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

Boston has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.347 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Pivetta (9-7) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw three innings, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits to the Kansas City Royals.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Pivetta has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 3.4 innings per appearance.

He has 13 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 33 chances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Royals L 13-2 Away James Paxton Jordan Lyles 9/2/2023 Royals W 9-5 Away Tanner Houck Alec Marsh 9/3/2023 Royals W 7-3 Away Chris Sale Taylor Clarke 9/4/2023 Rays W 7-3 Away Brayan Bello Aaron Civale 9/5/2023 Rays L 8-6 Away Kutter Crawford Zach Eflin 9/6/2023 Rays - Away Nick Pivetta Tyler Glasnow 9/8/2023 Orioles - Home Tanner Houck Cole Irvin 9/9/2023 Orioles - Home Chris Sale Kyle Bradish 9/10/2023 Orioles - Home Brayan Bello Jack Flaherty 9/11/2023 Yankees - Home - - 9/12/2023 Yankees - Home James Paxton Carlos Rodón

