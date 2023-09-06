How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 6
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to get to Nick Pivetta when he takes the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 166 home runs.
- Boston is sixth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .264 team batting average.
- Boston has scored 696 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .330.
- The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.
- Boston strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.
- Boston has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors this season.
- The Red Sox rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.347 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox's Pivetta (9-7) will make his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw three innings, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits to the Kansas City Royals.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Pivetta has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 3.4 innings per appearance.
- He has 13 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 33 chances this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/1/2023
|Royals
|L 13-2
|Away
|James Paxton
|Jordan Lyles
|9/2/2023
|Royals
|W 9-5
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Alec Marsh
|9/3/2023
|Royals
|W 7-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Taylor Clarke
|9/4/2023
|Rays
|W 7-3
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Aaron Civale
|9/5/2023
|Rays
|L 8-6
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Zach Eflin
|9/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Cole Irvin
|9/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Kyle Bradish
|9/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jack Flaherty
|9/11/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/12/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Carlos Rodón
