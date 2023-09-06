The Tampa Bay Rays (84-55) host the Boston Red Sox (72-67) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (7-5, 3.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Nick Pivetta (9-7, 4.49 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (7-5, 3.17 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (9-7, 4.49 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Pivetta

The Red Sox are sending Pivetta (9-7) out for his 12th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-7 with a 4.49 ERA and 145 strikeouts over 112 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed three innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.49, with 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 33 games this season. Opponents have a .211 batting average against him.

Pivetta has two quality starts this season.

Pivetta has pitched five or more innings in a game 12 times this season entering this matchup.

He has had 13 appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Nick Pivetta vs. Rays

He will face off against a Rays offense that ranks seventh in the league with 1220 total hits (on a .259 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .445 (fourth in the league) with 200 total home runs (third in MLB play).

Pivetta has pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out seven against the Rays this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays will hand the ball to Glasnow (7-5) for his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in seven innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 3.17 ERA this season with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 16 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Glasnow has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 16 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Tyler Glasnow vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .264 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks sixth in the league (.438) and 166 home runs.

The Red Sox have gone 4-for-20 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI in 5 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

