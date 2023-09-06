Trevor Story -- hitting .167 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story has seven doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .180.

Story has picked up a hit in 45.5% of his 22 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.2% of them.

He has homered in only one game this year.

Story has driven in a run in three games this year (13.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once five times this year (22.7%), including one multi-run game.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 .256 AVG .120 .293 OBP .154 .436 SLG .180 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 2 RBI 3 14/2 K/BB 20/2 4 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings