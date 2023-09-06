Triston Casas vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Triston Casas (.550 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 180 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas leads Boston with an OBP of .370 this season while batting .268 with 65 walks and 63 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 55th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- Casas will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers during his last outings.
- Casas has picked up a hit in 75 of 123 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.
- In 22 games this year, he has homered (17.9%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 30.9% of his games this season, Casas has driven in at least one run. In 18 of those games (14.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 53 times this year (43.1%), including 10 games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|63
|.285
|AVG
|.252
|.410
|OBP
|.333
|.511
|SLG
|.491
|22
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|14
|27
|RBI
|33
|49/40
|K/BB
|67/25
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow makes the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.17, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .205 batting average against him.
