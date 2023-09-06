On Wednesday, Triston Casas (.550 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 180 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas leads Boston with an OBP of .370 this season while batting .268 with 65 walks and 63 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 55th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Casas will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers during his last outings.

Casas has picked up a hit in 75 of 123 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.

In 22 games this year, he has homered (17.9%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 30.9% of his games this season, Casas has driven in at least one run. In 18 of those games (14.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 53 times this year (43.1%), including 10 games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 63 .285 AVG .252 .410 OBP .333 .511 SLG .491 22 XBH 23 9 HR 14 27 RBI 33 49/40 K/BB 67/25 0 SB 0

