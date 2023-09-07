Ezekiel Elliott 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Coming off a campaign in which he scored 168.8 fantasy points (17th among RBs), the New England Patriots' Ezekiel Elliott is being drafted as the 43rd running back off the board this summer (121st overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.
Ezekiel Elliott Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|168.80
|95.12
|-
|Overall Rank
|47
|163
|121
|Position Rank
|17
|46
|43
Ezekiel Elliott 2022 Stats
- Elliott ran for 876 yards on 231 carries, averaging 58.4 yards per game, with 12 TDs last season.
- In his best performance last year, Elliott finished with 17.7 fantasy points -- 15 carries, 57 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions.
- In his worst game of the season -- Week 18 versus the Washington Commanders -- Elliott accumulated 1.0 fantasy points. His stat line was: 8 carries, 10 yards.
Ezekiel Elliott 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|4.9
|10
|52
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Bengals
|4.9
|15
|53
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Giants
|13.5
|15
|73
|1
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|8.1
|19
|49
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|7.8
|22
|78
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Eagles
|14.6
|13
|81
|1
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|17.7
|15
|57
|2
|0
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|16.7
|15
|42
|2
|0
|Week 12
|Giants
|15.5
|16
|92
|1
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|15.1
|17
|77
|1
|0
|Week 14
|Texans
|14.1
|15
|62
|1
|0
|Week 15
|@Jaguars
|13.1
|16
|58
|1
|0
|Week 16
|Eagles
|12.1
|16
|55
|1
|0
|Week 17
|@Titans
|9.7
|19
|37
|1
|0
|Week 18
|@Commanders
|1.0
|8
|10
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Buccaneers
|3.6
|13
|27
|0
|0
|Divisional
|@49ers
|3.3
|10
|26
|0
|0
