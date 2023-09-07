Matthew Slater, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 107th among WRs; 328th overall), tallied 0.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 200th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the New England Patriots WR.

Is Slater on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Matthew Slater Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.00 7.52 - Overall Rank 549 574 328 Position Rank 212 209 107

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Rep Slater and the New England Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.