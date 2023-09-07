After compiling 66.2 fantasy points last season (20th among TEs), Mike Gesicki has an ADP of 159th overall (18th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.

Mike Gesicki Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 66.20 63.25 - Overall Rank 195 230 159 Position Rank 20 24 18

Mike Gesicki 2022 Stats

Gesicki's stat line last year included 52 targets for 32 catches for 362 yards (21.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns.

In Week 6 last year versus the Minnesota Vikings, Gesicki put up a season-high 18.9 fantasy points, with these numbers: six receptions, 69 yards and two touchdowns.

Mike Gesicki 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Patriots 0.1 1 1 1 0 Week 2 @Ravens 10.1 4 4 41 1 Week 3 Bills 0.6 1 1 6 0 Week 4 @Bengals 2.3 4 2 23 0 Week 5 @Jets 3.0 2 1 30 0 Week 6 Vikings 18.9 7 6 69 2 Week 7 Steelers 2.7 7 3 27 0 Week 8 @Lions 9.8 4 3 38 1 Week 9 @Bears 0.3 2 1 3 0 Week 10 Browns 3.1 3 2 31 0 Week 12 Texans 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @49ers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 15 @Bills 0.5 1 1 5 0 Week 16 Packers 2.4 2 1 24 0 Week 17 @Patriots 7.8 4 2 18 1 Week 18 Jets 4.6 6 4 46 0 Wild Card @Bills 7.5 6 2 15 1

