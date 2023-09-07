Is Pharaoh Brown a player you should be drafting for your fantasy football team this year? To assist you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the New England Patriots TE's 2023 fantasy outlook.

Pharaoh Brown Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 11.70 0.00 - Overall Rank 412 547 761 Position Rank 79 113 118

Pharaoh Brown 2022 Stats

Last year, Brown reeled in 12 passes (on 20 targets) for 117 yards, averaging 14.6 yards per contest.

In Week 3 last season versus the Chicago Bears, Brown posted a season-high 3.1 fantasy points, with this stat line: three receptions, 31 yards.

Pharaoh Brown 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Colts 1.7 1 1 17 0 Week 2 @Broncos 2.4 5 3 24 0 Week 3 @Bears 3.1 4 3 31 0 Week 6 Patriots 2.1 3 2 21 0 Week 8 Bengals 0.0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Dolphins 1.3 5 2 13 0 Week 11 @Bills 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Texans 1.1 1 1 11 0

