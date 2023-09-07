How to Watch Women's US Open Today: Live Stream and More - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have two matches in the US Open semifinals (on hard) today in New York, New York, including Coco Gauff (No. 6 in world) taking on Karolina Muchova (No. 10). For how to watch, head to ESPN, where the tennis action will be streaming live.
US Open Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: September 7
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch the US Open Today - September 7
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Coco Gauff vs. Karolina Muchova
|Semifinal
|7:00 PM ET
|Madison Keys vs. Aryna Sabalenka
|Semifinal
|8:15 PM ET
Today's Best Match Insights: Gauff vs. Muchova
- Gauff has gone 38-13 and has won two titles so far this year.
- Muchova is 31-12 in 12 tournaments this year, but has come up short in claiming any tournament victories.
- Through 51 matches this year (across all court types), Gauff has played 19.6 games per match and won 57.7% of them.
- Through 33 matches this year on hard courts, Gauff has played 19.5 games per match and won 59.5% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Gauff has won 73.5% of her games on serve, and 41.5% on return.
- Muchova has averaged 23.2 games per match in her 43 matches played this year across all court surfaces, while winning 55.5% of games.
- Muchova has played 29 matches on hard courts this year, and averages 22.5 games per match and 9.7 games per set while winning 56.6% of games.
- Muchova is 346-for-480 in service games (a winning percentage of 72.1%) and 183-for-486 in return games (37.7%) on all surfaces.
Yesterday's Match Results
|Winner
|Loser
|Score
|Round
|Aryna Sabalenka
|Qinwen Zheng
|6-1, 6-4
|Quarterfinal
|Madison Keys
|Marketa Vondrousova
|6-1, 6-4
|Quarterfinal
