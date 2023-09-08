Alex Verdugo vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Friday, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Bradish, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since September 3, when he went 0-for-3 against the Royals.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is batting .276 with 34 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 29th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.
- In 67.2% of his 122 games this season, Verdugo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 122 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 13 of them (10.7%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (30.3%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those games (10.7%).
- In 60 of 122 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|60
|.291
|AVG
|.261
|.355
|OBP
|.322
|.478
|SLG
|.416
|30
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|26
|37/21
|K/BB
|41/21
|2
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.02).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 157 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Bradish (10-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 26th of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.03), 10th in WHIP (1.110), and 27th in K/9 (8.8).
