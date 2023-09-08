Connor Wong -- batting .314 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on September 8 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .250 with 25 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Wong has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this season (58 of 101), with more than one hit 15 times (14.9%).

He has hit a home run in seven games this year (6.9%), homering in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 23.8% of his games this season, Wong has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (8.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 41 games this year (40.6%), including nine multi-run games (8.9%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 51 .278 AVG .222 .333 OBP .276 .438 SLG .389 15 XBH 20 5 HR 3 19 RBI 15 51/11 K/BB 62/10 5 SB 1

