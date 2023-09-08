Justin Turner vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Friday, Justin Turner (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Rays.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .282.
- He ranks 19th in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.
- Turner has gotten at least one hit in 70.1% of his games this season (89 of 127), with at least two hits 42 times (33.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.5% of his games this season, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Turner has had an RBI in 59 games this year (46.5%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (18.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 64 of 127 games this season, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|64
|.306
|AVG
|.257
|.363
|OBP
|.345
|.496
|SLG
|.451
|25
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|11
|43
|RBI
|48
|38/18
|K/BB
|54/29
|1
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.02).
- The Orioles rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 26th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.03), 10th in WHIP (1.110), and 27th in K/9 (8.8).
