Red Sox vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 8
Friday's contest at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (72-68) squaring off against the Baltimore Orioles (88-51) at 7:10 PM ET (on September 8). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Red Sox, so expect a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (10-6) to the mound, while Tanner Houck (4-8) will take the ball for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 6, Orioles 5.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 7-2-1 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Red Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Red Sox have been victorious in 36, or 50.7%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Boston has come away with a win 25 times in 43 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Boston is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.0 runs per game (697 total).
- The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 2
|@ Royals
|W 9-5
|Tanner Houck vs Alec Marsh
|September 3
|@ Royals
|W 7-3
|Chris Sale vs Taylor Clarke
|September 4
|@ Rays
|W 7-3
|Brayan Bello vs Aaron Civale
|September 5
|@ Rays
|L 8-6
|Kutter Crawford vs Zach Eflin
|September 6
|@ Rays
|L 3-1
|Nick Pivetta vs Tyler Glasnow
|September 8
|Orioles
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Kyle Bradish
|September 9
|Orioles
|-
|Chris Sale vs Jack Flaherty
|September 10
|Orioles
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 11
|Yankees
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|September 12
|Yankees
|-
|James Paxton vs Carlos Rodón
|September 13
|Yankees
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Luis Severino
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.