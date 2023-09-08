Friday's contest at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (72-68) squaring off against the Baltimore Orioles (88-51) at 7:10 PM ET (on September 8). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Red Sox, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (10-6) to the mound, while Tanner Houck (4-8) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 6, Orioles 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 7-2-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Red Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 36, or 50.7%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Boston has come away with a win 25 times in 43 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.0 runs per game (697 total).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

