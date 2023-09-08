Trevor Story -- batting .128 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on September 8 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Story? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story is hitting .176 with seven doubles, a home run and five walks.

Story has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

In three games this year (13.0%), Story has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (21.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 .256 AVG .115 .293 OBP .164 .436 SLG .173 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 2 RBI 3 14/2 K/BB 21/3 4 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings