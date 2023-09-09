How to Watch the Maine vs. North Dakota State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
The Maine Black Bears (0-1) visit the North Dakota State Bison (1-0) at the Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome on Saturday, September 9, 2023.
North Dakota State has the 27th-ranked offense this season (35.0 points per game), and has been more effective on defense, ranking 13th-best with only 10.0 points allowed per game. Maine is putting up 12.0 points per contest on offense this season (85th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 14.0 points per game (26th-ranked) on defense.
Read on below for all the info on how to watch this game on ESPN+.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Maine vs. North Dakota State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fargo, North Dakota
- Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome
Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!
How to Watch Week 2 Games
- Utah vs Baylor
- Illinois vs Kansas
- Troy vs Kansas State
- Purdue vs Virginia Tech
- Notre Dame vs NC State
- Nebraska vs Colorado
Maine vs. North Dakota State Key Statistics
|Maine
|North Dakota State
|378.0 (49th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|513.0 (19th)
|305.0 (43rd)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|338.0 (49th)
|165.0 (43rd)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|337.0 (3rd)
|213.0 (46th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|176.0 (63rd)
|1 (87th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|0 (1st)
|3 (3rd)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|0 (33rd)
Maine Stats Leaders
- Derek Robertson has compiled 213 yards (213.0 yards per game) while completing 48.8% of his passes this season.
- The team's top rusher, Tristen Kenan, has carried the ball 24 times for 108 yards (108.0 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught three passes for 26 yards.
- John Gay has racked up 81 yards (on 11 attempts).
- Montigo Moss has hauled in 50 receiving yards on three catches to pace his squad so far this season.
- Jamie Lamson has caught six passes and compiled 48 receiving yards (48.0 per game).
- Cooper Heisey's five targets have resulted in three catches for 39 yards.
North Dakota State Stats Leaders
- Cam Miller has racked up 174 yards (174.0 ypg) on 18-of-25 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 83 rushing yards (83.0 ypg) on nine carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Cole Payton, has carried the ball six times for 104 yards (104.0 per game), scoring one time.
- TaMerik Williams has been handed the ball 13 times this year and racked up 93 yards (93.0 per game) with one touchdown.
- Zach Mathis has hauled in four receptions for 53 yards (53.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .
- Eli Green has caught three passes for 52 yards (52.0 yards per game) this year.
- Joe Stoffel has hauled in four grabs for 28 yards, an average of 28.0 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed North Dakota State or Maine gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.