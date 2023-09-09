The Maine Black Bears (0-1) visit the North Dakota State Bison (1-0) at the Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

North Dakota State has the 27th-ranked offense this season (35.0 points per game), and has been more effective on defense, ranking 13th-best with only 10.0 points allowed per game. Maine is putting up 12.0 points per contest on offense this season (85th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 14.0 points per game (26th-ranked) on defense.

Maine vs. North Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo, North Dakota Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Maine vs. North Dakota State Key Statistics

Maine North Dakota State 378.0 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 513.0 (19th) 305.0 (43rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.0 (49th) 165.0 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.0 (3rd) 213.0 (46th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.0 (63rd) 1 (87th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Maine Stats Leaders

Derek Robertson has compiled 213 yards (213.0 yards per game) while completing 48.8% of his passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Tristen Kenan, has carried the ball 24 times for 108 yards (108.0 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught three passes for 26 yards.

John Gay has racked up 81 yards (on 11 attempts).

Montigo Moss has hauled in 50 receiving yards on three catches to pace his squad so far this season.

Jamie Lamson has caught six passes and compiled 48 receiving yards (48.0 per game).

Cooper Heisey's five targets have resulted in three catches for 39 yards.

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has racked up 174 yards (174.0 ypg) on 18-of-25 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 83 rushing yards (83.0 ypg) on nine carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Cole Payton, has carried the ball six times for 104 yards (104.0 per game), scoring one time.

TaMerik Williams has been handed the ball 13 times this year and racked up 93 yards (93.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Zach Mathis has hauled in four receptions for 53 yards (53.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Eli Green has caught three passes for 52 yards (52.0 yards per game) this year.

Joe Stoffel has hauled in four grabs for 28 yards, an average of 28.0 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

