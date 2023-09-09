How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox head into the second of a three-game series against Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Explore More About This Game
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 15th in baseball with 167 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Boston's .436 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox rank third in the majors with a .262 batting average.
- Boston has the No. 8 offense in MLB action, scoring five runs per game (699 total runs).
- The Red Sox are ninth in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Red Sox's 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- Boston's 4.57 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox average MLB's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.358).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chris Sale makes the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.46 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Sale has five quality starts this season.
- Sale has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this season entering this game.
- He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/3/2023
|Royals
|W 7-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Taylor Clarke
|9/4/2023
|Rays
|W 7-3
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Aaron Civale
|9/5/2023
|Rays
|L 8-6
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Zach Eflin
|9/6/2023
|Rays
|L 3-1
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/8/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-2
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Kyle Bradish
|9/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Jack Flaherty
|9/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/11/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/12/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Carlos Rodón
|9/13/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Luis Severino
|9/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Michael King
