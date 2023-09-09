Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox head into the second of a three-game series against Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 15th in baseball with 167 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Boston's .436 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox rank third in the majors with a .262 batting average.

Boston has the No. 8 offense in MLB action, scoring five runs per game (699 total runs).

The Red Sox are ninth in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox's 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.

Boston's 4.57 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox average MLB's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.358).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale makes the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.46 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Sale has five quality starts this season.

Sale has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this season entering this game.

He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Royals W 7-3 Away Chris Sale Taylor Clarke 9/4/2023 Rays W 7-3 Away Brayan Bello Aaron Civale 9/5/2023 Rays L 8-6 Away Kutter Crawford Zach Eflin 9/6/2023 Rays L 3-1 Away Nick Pivetta Tyler Glasnow 9/8/2023 Orioles L 11-2 Home Tanner Houck Kyle Bradish 9/9/2023 Orioles - Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/10/2023 Orioles - Home Brayan Bello Grayson Rodriguez 9/11/2023 Yankees - Home - - 9/12/2023 Yankees - Home James Paxton Carlos Rodón 9/13/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Luis Severino 9/14/2023 Yankees - Home Chris Sale Michael King

