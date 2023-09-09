The Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Rafael Devers and others in this game.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Chris Sale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Sale Stats

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Chris Sale (6-3) for his 17th start of the season.

He has five quality starts in 16 chances this season.

In 16 starts, Sale has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Sale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals Sep. 3 5.0 2 0 0 5 2 vs. Astros Aug. 28 4.2 7 3 3 6 2 at Astros Aug. 23 5.0 6 4 4 9 1 at Nationals Aug. 17 4.1 2 3 2 3 3 vs. Tigers Aug. 11 4.2 1 2 2 7 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Devers Stats

Devers has 33 doubles, 29 home runs, 49 walks and 91 RBI (136 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .265/.338/.499 on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays Sep. 5 2-for-6 0 0 0 3 0 at Rays Sep. 4 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1 at Royals Sep. 3 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 28 doubles, 22 home runs, 47 walks and 92 RBI (138 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .283/.354/.475 so far this year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Rays Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 5 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Rays Sep. 4 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Royals Sep. 3 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has recorded 131 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .260/.334/.492 so far this year.

Santander enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .350 with four doubles, three home runs, six walks and 12 RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Sep. 8 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels Sep. 6 3-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 at Angels Sep. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Angels Sep. 4 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

