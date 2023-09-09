The Miami Hurricanes (1-0) will look to upset the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Aggies are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. An over/under of 51 points has been set for the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.

Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Miami Gardens, Florida
  • Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline Miami (FL) Moneyline
BetMGM Texas A&M (-4.5) 51 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Texas A&M (-4.5) 51 -205 +170 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Texas A&M (-4.5) 50.5 -200 +164 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +155 -189 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Texas A&M (-4) - -200 +165 Bet on this game with Tipico

Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

  • Texas A&M has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Aggies have covered the spread when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
  • Miami (FL) has covered once in one matchups with a spread this season.

Texas A&M & Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds

Texas A&M
To Win the National Champ. +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000
Miami (FL)
To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.