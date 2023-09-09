Trevor Story vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Trevor Story -- batting .079 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on September 9 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Story? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story is batting .170 with seven doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Story has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- Story has driven in a run in three games this year (12.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|.238
|AVG
|.115
|.273
|OBP
|.164
|.405
|SLG
|.173
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|15/2
|K/BB
|21/3
|4
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- The Orioles surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty gets the start for the Orioles, his 26th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.84 ERA and 135 strikeouts through 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.84 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .277 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.