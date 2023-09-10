On Sunday, Alex Verdugo (.217 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Verdugo is batting .275 with 35 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 57th in on base percentage, and 71st in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Verdugo has had a hit in 84 of 124 games this season (67.7%), including multiple hits 38 times (30.6%).

Looking at the 124 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (10.5%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 38 games this year (30.6%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (10.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 61 games this year (49.2%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Home Away 64 GP 60 .289 AVG .261 .350 OBP .322 .473 SLG .416 31 XBH 22 7 HR 6 28 RBI 26 37/21 K/BB 41/21 2 SB 2

