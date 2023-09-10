Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Eagles vs. Patriots Game – Week 1
Best bets are available for when the Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) visit the New England Patriots (0-0) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
When is Eagles vs. Patriots?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Philadelphia 25 - Patriots 20
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 64.9%.
- The Eagles finished with a 14-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 87.5% of those games).
- Philadelphia went 14-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter (87.5%).
- Last season, the Patriots were the underdog nine times and won one of those games.
- Last season, New England was at least a +154 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Philadelphia (-3.5)
- The Eagles covered the spread eight times in 17 games last season.
- Philadelphia had an ATS record of 8-8 as favorites of 3.5 points or greater last season.
- The Patriots had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- New England won once ATS (1-2) as underdogs of 3.5 points or more last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (44.5)
- The two teams averaged a combined 5.0 more points per game (49.5) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 44.5 points.
- The Eagles and the Patriots saw their opponents average a combined 3.9 fewer points per game last season than the over/under of 44.5 set in this matchup.
- Last season, nine of the Eagles' games went over the point total.
- The Patriots and their opponent combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
