The New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles are scheduled to meet in a Week 1 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Hunter Henry get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Think Henry will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Hunter Henry score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24 if he scores a TD)

Henry tacked on 509 receiving yards on 41 grabs (59 targets) with two TDs last season. He posted 31.8 yards per tilt.

Henry had a receiving touchdown in two of 16 games last season, but did not score multiple receiving TDs in any contest.

Hunter Henry Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 3 2 20 0 Week 2 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Ravens 1 1 8 0 Week 4 @Packers 4 2 13 0 Week 5 Lions 5 4 54 0 Week 6 @Browns 7 4 61 1 Week 7 Bears 2 1 12 0 Week 8 @Jets 1 1 22 0 Week 9 Colts 4 4 50 0 Week 11 Jets 1 1 20 0 Week 12 @Vikings 5 3 63 1 Week 13 Bills 5 2 13 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 3 3 70 0 Week 15 @Raiders 4 2 9 0 Week 17 Dolphins 6 5 52 0 Week 18 @Bills 7 6 42 0

Rep Hunter Henry with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.