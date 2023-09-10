The New England Patriots have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl, 20th-ranked in the league as of September 10.

Watch the Patriots this season on Fubo!

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New England Betting Insights

New England went 7-8-1 ATS last season.

Last season, eight Patriots games hit the over.

New England averaged 314.6 yards per game offensively last year (26th in ), and it surrendered 322 yards per game (eighth) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Patriots picked up four wins at home last season and four on the road.

New England won once as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

The Patriots were 3-3 in the AFC East and 6-6 in the AFC as a whole.

Patriots Impact Players

Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Stevenson also had 69 catches for 421 yards and one TD.

In 14 games, Mac Jones threw for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

In addition, Jones ran for 102 yards and one TD.

In 15 games for the Cowboys a season ago, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 876 yards (58.4 per game) and 12 TDs.

In the passing game with the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored three TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 933 yards (58.3 per game).

In 16 games last year, Matthew Judon delivered 15.5 sacks to go with 14.0 TFL and 60 tackles.

Bet on Patriots to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +800 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2500 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1800 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1500 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +900 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2500 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +15000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +700 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +4500 17 December 31 @ Bills - +900 18 January 7 Jets - +1800

Odds are current as of September 10 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.