The Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) visit the New England Patriots (0-0) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

TV: CBS

Patriots Insights (2022)

The Patriots scored just 1.2 more points per game (21.4) than the Eagles surrendered (20.2) last year.

The Patriots racked up only 13.1 more yards per game (314.6) than the Eagles allowed (301.5) per matchup last year.

Last season New England ran for 15 fewer yards per game (106.6) than Philadelphia allowed per outing (121.6).

Last year the Patriots had 23 turnovers, three fewer than the Eagles had takeaways (26).

Patriots Home Performance (2022)

The Patriots scored fewer points at home last season (19.5 per game) than they did overall (21.4), but also allowed fewer at home (17.9 per game) than overall (20.4).

The Patriots picked up fewer yards at home (293.4 per game) than they did overall (314.6), but also gave up fewer at home (306.3 per game) than overall (322).

New England accumulated 198.8 passing yards per game at home (9.2 fewer than overall), and conceded 186.3 at home (30.2 fewer than overall).

The Patriots accumulated fewer rushing yards at home (94.6 per game) than they did overall (106.6), and conceded more (120 per game) than overall (105.5).

The Patriots converted fewer third downs at home (34.7%) than they did overall (34.9%), but also allowed opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (38.6%) than overall (40.2%).

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Philadelphia - CBS 9/17/2023 Miami - NBC 9/24/2023 at New York - CBS 10/1/2023 at Dallas - FOX

