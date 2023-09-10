How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 10
Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles will hit the field on Sunday at Fenway Park against Brayan Bello, who is expected to start for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 15th in baseball with 168 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Boston's .437 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox rank third in the majors with a .264 batting average.
- Boston is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (711 total).
- The Red Sox are seventh in MLB with a .329 on-base percentage.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 11th in the majors.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- Boston's 4.63 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox have the 20th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.362).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 25th of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.61 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Bello is trying to secure his 15th quality start of the season.
- Bello has pitched five or more innings in a game 18 times this year entering this outing.
- So far he has surrendered at least one earned run in all of his appearances.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/4/2023
|Rays
|W 7-3
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Aaron Civale
|9/5/2023
|Rays
|L 8-6
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Zach Eflin
|9/6/2023
|Rays
|L 3-1
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/8/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-2
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Kyle Bradish
|9/9/2023
|Orioles
|L 13-12
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Jack Flaherty
|9/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/11/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/12/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Carlos Rodón
|9/13/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Luis Severino
|9/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Michael King
|9/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|José Berríos
