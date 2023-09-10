Player prop bet odds for Rafael Devers and others are available when the Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Bello Stats

The Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (11-8) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

Bello has started 24 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Sep. 4 6.0 5 3 3 7 2 vs. Astros Aug. 29 4.2 4 3 2 2 2 at Astros Aug. 24 7.0 9 1 1 4 3 at Yankees Aug. 18 6.0 6 1 1 4 1 vs. Tigers Aug. 12 4.2 9 4 4 5 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brayan Bello's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Devers Stats

Devers has 34 doubles, 29 home runs, 49 walks and 92 RBI (140 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.341/.503 so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 9 4-for-6 2 0 1 5 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays Sep. 5 2-for-6 0 0 0 3 0 at Rays Sep. 4 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 140 hits with 28 doubles, 23 home runs, 47 walks and 94 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .284/.354/.481 slash line on the year.

Turner has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 9 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Rays Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 5 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Rays Sep. 4 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Justin Turner or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 133 hits with 35 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 53 walks and 83 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.335/.493 so far this season.

Santander has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .341 with five doubles, two home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Sep. 9 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Sep. 8 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels Sep. 6 3-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 at Angels Sep. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Angels Sep. 4 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Anthony Santander or other Orioles players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.