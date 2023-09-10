Reese McGuire vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Reese McGuire is available when the Boston Red Sox battle Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on September 5 against the Rays) he went 0-for-1.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire has 12 doubles, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .276.
- In 51.7% of his 58 games this season, McGuire has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- McGuire has an RBI in 12 of 58 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (17.2%), including three multi-run games (5.2%).
Other Red Sox Players vs the Orioles
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|.325
|AVG
|.224
|.341
|OBP
|.294
|.425
|SLG
|.316
|8
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|7
|19/2
|K/BB
|27/8
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Rodriguez (5-3) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty went six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
