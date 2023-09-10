Sun vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Sky (17-22), on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 1:00 PM ET, aim to continue a three-game road winning streak at the Connecticut Sun (27-12).
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Sky matchup in this article.
Sun vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, The U, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-9.5)
|162.5
|-550
|+400
|PointsBet
|Sun (-9.5)
|162.5
|-500
|+330
|Tipico
|Sun (-9.5)
|162.5
|-525
|+365
Sun vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Sun have won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- The Sky are 19-18-0 ATS this season.
- Connecticut has covered the spread once this season (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.
- Chicago is 6-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
- The Sun and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 21 out of 37 times this season.
- A total of 19 Sky games this year have hit the over.
