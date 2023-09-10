The Chicago Sky (16-22) will look to continue a three-game road winning run when squaring off versus the Connecticut Sun (27-12) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, The U, and NBCS-BOS.

There is no line set for the game.

Sun vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: CBS Sports Network, The U, and NBCS-BOS

Sun vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 88 Sky 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-12.2)

Connecticut (-12.2) Computer Predicted Total: 163.4

Sun vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut's record against the spread is 20-17-0.

Connecticut has played 37 games this year, and 21 of them have hit the over.

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun are putting up 82.5 points per game this year (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really shined defensively, allowing just 78.4 points per game (best).

Connecticut is grabbing 33.5 boards per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing 33.7 rebounds per contest (fourth-ranked).

The Sun have been thriving in terms of turnovers this season, ranking third-best in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.5) and best in forced turnovers per contest (14.7).

The Sun are sinking 7.2 threes per game (sixth-ranked in league). They own a 36.1% shooting percentage (fourth-ranked) from three-point land.

The Sun have been shining in terms of defending against three-point shooting this season, ranking second-best in the WNBA in three-pointers allowed per game (6.6) and best in three-point percentage allowed (31.5%).

Connecticut has taken 70.5% two-pointers and 29.5% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's baskets, 76.1% are two-pointers and 23.9% are threes.

