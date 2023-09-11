On Monday, Adam Duvall (hitting .189 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall has 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 21 walks while batting .260.

Duvall has recorded a hit in 46 of 76 games this season (60.5%), including 20 multi-hit games (26.3%).

Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (23.7%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Duvall has picked up an RBI in 42.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 33 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .296 AVG .225 .353 OBP .289 .622 SLG .493 23 XBH 19 10 HR 9 31 RBI 21 47/11 K/BB 44/10 1 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings