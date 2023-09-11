Adam Duvall vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Adam Duvall (hitting .189 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall has 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 21 walks while batting .260.
- Duvall has recorded a hit in 46 of 76 games this season (60.5%), including 20 multi-hit games (26.3%).
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (23.7%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Duvall has picked up an RBI in 42.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.296
|AVG
|.225
|.353
|OBP
|.289
|.622
|SLG
|.493
|23
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|9
|31
|RBI
|21
|47/11
|K/BB
|44/10
|1
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (175 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Yankees, his 29th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 29 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.54, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .264 against him.
