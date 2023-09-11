Alex Verdugo -- .209 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on September 11 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is batting .275 with 36 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.

Verdugo has had a hit in 85 of 125 games this year (68.0%), including multiple hits 38 times (30.4%).

He has hit a home run in 10.4% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 38 games this season (30.4%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (10.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 61 times this year (48.8%), including 14 games with multiple runs (11.2%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 60 .288 AVG .261 .348 OBP .322 .473 SLG .416 32 XBH 22 7 HR 6 28 RBI 26 38/21 K/BB 41/21 2 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings