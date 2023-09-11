Justin Turner vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner (.359 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Orioles.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has an OPS of .835, fueled by an OBP of .355 and a team-best slugging percentage of .480 this season.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 16th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- Turner has picked up a hit in 92 of 130 games this season, with multiple hits 44 times.
- Looking at the 130 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 22 of them (16.9%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 46.9% of his games this season, Turner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 66 of 130 games this season, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|64
|.310
|AVG
|.257
|.364
|OBP
|.345
|.506
|SLG
|.451
|27
|XBH
|24
|12
|HR
|11
|46
|RBI
|48
|41/18
|K/BB
|54/29
|1
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (175 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Yankees, his 29th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.54, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 29 games this season. Opponents are batting .264 against him.
