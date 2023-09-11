The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner (.359 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has an OPS of .835, fueled by an OBP of .355 and a team-best slugging percentage of .480 this season.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 16th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Turner has picked up a hit in 92 of 130 games this season, with multiple hits 44 times.

Looking at the 130 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 22 of them (16.9%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 46.9% of his games this season, Turner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 66 of 130 games this season, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 64 .310 AVG .257 .364 OBP .345 .506 SLG .451 27 XBH 24 12 HR 11 46 RBI 48 41/18 K/BB 54/29 1 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings