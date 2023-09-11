Rafael Devers and Gleyber Torres will be among the star attractions when the Boston Red Sox play the New York Yankees on Monday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 15th in baseball with 169 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Boston's .437 slugging percentage is sixth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.264).

Boston is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging five runs per game (718 total).

The Red Sox's .329 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox's 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the majors.

Boston has the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).

The Red Sox average baseball's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.358).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Kutter Crawford (6-7) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.28 ERA in 107 1/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.

His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up three hits.

Crawford has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Crawford heads into the game with 10 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In seven of his 27 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Rays L 8-6 Away Kutter Crawford Zach Eflin 9/6/2023 Rays L 3-1 Away Nick Pivetta Tyler Glasnow 9/8/2023 Orioles L 11-2 Home Tanner Houck Kyle Bradish 9/9/2023 Orioles L 13-12 Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/10/2023 Orioles W 7-3 Home Brayan Bello Grayson Rodriguez 9/11/2023 Yankees - Home Kutter Crawford Clarke Schmidt 9/12/2023 Yankees - Home Nick Pivetta Carlos Rodón 9/13/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Luis Severino 9/14/2023 Yankees - Home Chris Sale Michael King 9/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brayan Bello José Berríos 9/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Kutter Crawford Chris Bassitt

