Clarke Schmidt will attempt to pick up his 10th victory of the season when the New York Yankees (71-72) visit the Boston Red Sox (73-70) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Kutter Crawford (6-7, 4.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Schmidt (9-8, 4.54 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Crawford - BOS (6-7, 4.28 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (9-8, 4.54 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

Crawford (6-7) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed three hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.28 and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .231 in 27 games this season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Crawford has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 19 chances. He averages 4 innings per outing.

He has made 27 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Kutter Crawford vs. Yankees

The Yankees have scored 602 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They have 1053 hits, 30th in baseball, with 203 home runs (fifth in the league).

The Yankees have gone 1-for-19 with a home run and an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt (9-8) is going for his 10th victory when he takes the mound first for the Yankees in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 4.54 ERA in 140 2/3 innings pitched, with 139 strikeouts.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 27-year-old has a 4.54 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings during 29 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing batters.

Schmidt heads into the outing with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Schmidt has put together 19 starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

In five of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Clarke Schmidt vs. Red Sox

He will match up with a Red Sox offense that ranks third in the league with 1302 total hits (on a .264 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .437 (sixth in the league) with 169 total home runs (15th in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Red Sox this season, Schmidt has pitched 15 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs on 13 hits while striking out 15.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.