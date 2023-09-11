The Boston Red Sox and Trevor Story, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story is hitting .183 with eight doubles, a home run and five walks.

Story has gotten at least one hit in 42.3% of his games this season (11 of 26), with multiple hits five times (19.2%).

He has hit a home run in one of 26 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Story has driven home a run in four games this season (15.4%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games.

In six of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 .250 AVG .115 .278 OBP .164 .404 SLG .173 6 XBH 3 1 HR 0 4 RBI 3 18/2 K/BB 21/3 5 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings