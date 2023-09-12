Rafael Devers vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Rafael Devers (.432 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Randy Vasquez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 141 hits, batting .270 this season with 63 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 47th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Devers has gotten a hit in 86 of 135 games this year (63.7%), with multiple hits on 43 occasions (31.9%).
- Looking at the 135 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 25 of them (18.5%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers has had an RBI in 57 games this year (42.2%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 45.9% of his games this season (62 of 135), he has scored, and in 19 of those games (14.1%) he has scored more than once.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|66
|.275
|AVG
|.264
|.350
|OBP
|.333
|.468
|SLG
|.535
|29
|XBH
|34
|11
|HR
|18
|45
|RBI
|48
|45/26
|K/BB
|68/24
|1
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (175 total, 1.2 per game).
- Vasquez (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.36 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 2.36 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .186 to opposing hitters.
