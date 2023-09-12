The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres hit the field in the first game of a four-game series against Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox, on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

The favored Red Sox have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +105. A 9-run total has been set for this matchup.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -125 +105 9 -120 +100 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games. The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Boston's past three games has been 10, a run in which the Red Sox and their opponent have hit the over each time.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox are 33-30 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 52.4% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Boston has a 27-19 record (winning 58.7% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Red Sox a 55.6% chance to win.

Boston has played in 141 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-61-4).

The Red Sox have put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-35 36-35 29-25 44-44 51-53 22-16

