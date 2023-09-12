The Boston Red Sox (73-70) and the New York Yankees (71-72) will go head to head in the series opener on Tuesday, September 12 at Fenway Park, with Nick Pivetta getting the ball for the Red Sox and Randy Vasquez taking the hill for the Yankees. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Yankees have +115 odds to play spoiler. A 9.5-run total has been listed in the game.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Pivetta - BOS (9-8, 4.54 ERA) vs Vasquez - NYY (2-2, 2.36 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Red Sox and Yankees matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Red Sox (-135) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $17.41 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Rafael Devers get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 63 times and won 33, or 52.4%, of those games.

The Red Sox have gone 20-18 (winning 52.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox went 2-2 across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Yankees have come away with 21 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have a mark of 11-16 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adam Duvall 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Triston Casas 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Justin Turner 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.