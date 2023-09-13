Tanner Houck takes the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Yankees (+110). The over/under is 10.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -135 +110 10.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won 33 of the 65 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (50.8%).

Boston has a record of 20-19 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (51.3% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Red Sox's implied win probability is 57.4%.

In the 143 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Boston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-63-4).

The Red Sox are 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-37 36-35 29-25 44-46 51-54 22-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.