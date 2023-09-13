Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will look to get the better of Clarke Schmidt, the New York Yankees' starting pitcher, on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 15th in baseball with 171 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Boston's .436 slugging percentage is sixth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.263).

Boston has the No. 8 offense in baseball, scoring five runs per game (721 total runs).

The Red Sox's .329 on-base percentage is eighth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 12 mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Boston has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).

The Red Sox average baseball's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.358).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (4-9) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 4-9 with a 5.28 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Houck is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year in this game.

Houck will look to extend a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per outing).

He has surrendered one or more earned runs in all of his outings.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Orioles L 11-2 Home Tanner Houck Kyle Bradish 9/9/2023 Orioles L 13-12 Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/10/2023 Orioles W 7-3 Home Brayan Bello Grayson Rodriguez 9/12/2023 Yankees L 3-2 Home Nick Pivetta Randy Vasquez 9/12/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Kutter Crawford Carlos Rodón 9/13/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Clarke Schmidt 9/14/2023 Yankees - Home Chris Sale Michael King 9/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brayan Bello José Berríos 9/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Chris Sale Chris Bassitt 9/17/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nick Pivetta Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/18/2023 Rangers - Away Tanner Houck Jordan Montgomery

