How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 13
Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will look to get the better of Clarke Schmidt, the New York Yankees' starting pitcher, on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Yankees Player Props
|Red Sox vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Yankees Odds
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 15th in baseball with 171 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Boston's .436 slugging percentage is sixth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.263).
- Boston has the No. 8 offense in baseball, scoring five runs per game (721 total runs).
- The Red Sox's .329 on-base percentage is eighth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 12 mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- Boston has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- The Red Sox average baseball's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.358).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (4-9) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 4-9 with a 5.28 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Houck is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year in this game.
- Houck will look to extend a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per outing).
- He has surrendered one or more earned runs in all of his outings.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/8/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-2
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Kyle Bradish
|9/9/2023
|Orioles
|L 13-12
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Jack Flaherty
|9/10/2023
|Orioles
|W 7-3
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/12/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-2
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Randy Vasquez
|9/12/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Carlos Rodón
|9/13/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Michael King
|9/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|José Berríos
|9/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Chris Bassitt
|9/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/18/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Jordan Montgomery
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.