Tanner Houck will take the hill for the Boston Red Sox (73-72) on Wednesday, September 13 versus the New York Yankees (73-72), who will counter with Clarke Schmidt. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees +115 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Red Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Houck - BOS (4-9, 5.28 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (9-8, 4.54 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 33, or 50.8%, of the 65 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Red Sox have gone 16-17 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (48.5% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Red Sox played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and went 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (44.2%) in those contests.

This year, the Yankees have won 12 of 28 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 4th

