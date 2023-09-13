Wednesday's game between the Boston Red Sox (73-72) and the New York Yankees (73-72) at Fenway Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Red Sox coming out on top. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 13.

The probable pitchers are Tanner Houck (4-9) for the Red Sox and Clarke Schmidt (9-8) for the Yankees.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 65 times and won 33, or 50.8%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 16-17 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Boston has scored 721 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Red Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule