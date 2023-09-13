The Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx are battling in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 1 next to come.

Sun vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Favorite: Sun (-9.5)

Sun (-9.5) Over/Under: 160.5

Sun vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 88 Lynx 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Lynx

Pick ATS: Sun (-9.5)

Sun (-9.5) Pick OU: Over (160.5)

Sun vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut has won 21 of the 27 games when it was favored on the moneyline this season (77.8%).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -500 or shorter, the Sun have gone 4-2 (66.7%).

Connecticut has 20 wins in 38 games against the spread this season.

As a 9.5-point favorite or greater, the Sun have one win ATS (1-5) this season.

Out of 38 Connecticut's games so far this year, 22 have hit the over.

The average total in Sun contests this year is 161.7, 1.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun have a top-five defense this season, ranking best in the league with 79 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank fourth with 82.7 points scored per contest.

With 33.6 boards per game, Connecticut is eighth in the WNBA. It allows 33.9 rebounds per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Sun are dominating in terms of turnovers, as they rank third-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.4 per game) and best in forced turnovers (14.8 per contest).

The Sun are draining 7.2 treys per game (sixth-ranked in league). They have a 36% shooting percentage (fourth-ranked) from three-point land.

In terms of defending three-pointers, everything is clicking for the Sun, who are ceding 6.7 three-pointers per game (second-best in WNBA) and a 32.1% shooting percentage from three-point land (best).

Of the shots taken by Connecticut in 2023, 70.6% of them have been two-pointers (76.2% of the team's made baskets) and 29.4% have been from beyond the arc (23.8%).

