The New York Yankees (73-72) aim to add to their three-game winning streak when they meet the Boston Red Sox (73-72) on Thursday at 1:35 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Tanner Houck (4-9) versus the Yankees and Michael King (4-5).

Red Sox vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Houck - BOS (4-9, 5.28 ERA) vs King - NYY (4-5, 2.82 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

Houck (4-9) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.28, a 2.58 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.345 in 17 games this season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Houck will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Tanner Houck vs. Yankees

The Yankees are batting .225 this season, 29th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .397 (21st in the league) with 203 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Yankees to go 7-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI in 10 innings this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael King

King gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.82 ERA and 100 strikeouts over 83 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty threw five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.82, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 45 games this season. Opponents are batting .221 against him.

King has yet to notch a quality start this season.

King is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 1.8 frames per start.

He has had 30 appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Michael King vs. Red Sox

He meets a Red Sox offense that ranks eighth in the league with 721 total runs scored while batting .263 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .436 slugging percentage (sixth in MLB action) and has hit a total of 171 home runs (15th in the league).

King has a 15.75 ERA and a 3 WHIP against the Red Sox this season in four innings pitched, allowing a .438 batting average over three appearances.

