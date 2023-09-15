Maine High School Football Live Streams in Androscoggin County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Androscoggin County, Maine this week, we've got you covered here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Androscoggin County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Leavitt Area High School at York High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: York, ME
- Conference: B South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edward Little High School at Windham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Windham, ME
- Conference: AA North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Hill High School at Poland Regional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Poland, ME
- Conference: B South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
